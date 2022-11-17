EU and World Health Organization launch new project in Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Kyrgyzstan is one of five Central Asian countries to benefit from a 4-year project, jointly funded by the EU and World Health Organization (WHO), Trend reports citing the press service of the United Nation in Kyrgyzstan.

The new 10 million euros worth project, which will be implemented in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, aims to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen long-term health resilience by strengthening national immunization programs and health information management systems.

Initially, the funds will be used to scale-up COVID-19 vaccination, develop and implement COVID-19 and routine immunization plans, train healthcare workers and professionals involved in vaccination, and strengthen immunization information systems.

"This valuable support from the EU will help in addressing immunization inequity and will strengthen information management systems. WHO is committed to working in close cooperation with the Ministry of Health in this journey to better health," Special Representative of the Regional Director, WHO in Kyrgyzstan Joana Madureira Lima underlined.

Furthermore, the project will improve data and digital health systems in line with the recently adopted regional digital health action plan 2023-2030 for which Central Asian countries have shown strong support.