Mongolia supports Kyrgyzstan's entry into Asian Highway Network agreement

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 27. Mongolia supports Kyrgyzstan's accession to the intergovernmental agreement on international transport along the Asian Highway Network, Gombojav Zandanshatar, Chairman of the State Great Khural (Parliament) of Mongolia, said, Trend reports.

Zandanshatar, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan on an official visit, made this statement during a meeting with Akylbek Japarov, the Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers.

He noted that this would be a positive development in the transport, logistics, and trade sectors of both bilateral Kyrgyz-Mongolian and multilateral cooperation.

Zandanshatar highlighted the positive dynamics in the relations between the two countries and emphasized the importance of holding the next session of the Intergovernmental Commission of Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia on trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation in the near future.

Regarding the expansion of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, the Mongolian speaker expressed interest in collaborating within the framework of the World Nomad Games, emphasizing the commonalities in culture and history between the two nations.

The Chairman of the Mongolian Parliament expressed gratitude to the Kyrgyz side for providing scholarship opportunities to Mongolian students in Kyrgyzstan's universities and called for further joint collaboration in the fields of scientific research and education.

The aim of the intergovernmental agreement on international transport along the Asian Highway Network is to promote and develop international road transport in the Asian region and between Asia and neighboring regions, as well as to strengthen the ties between the member states of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific in the field of international trade and tourism.