Kyrgyzstan establishes republican draft commission

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 18. Kyrgyzstan has established a Republican draft commission for the upcoming conscription of citizens into military and alternative services in March-May 2024, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the Chairman of the Cabinet Akylbek Japarov signed a resolution on the establishment of the Republican draft commission, numbered 102, dated March 11, 2024.

The document instructs the creation of the Republican draft commission to oversee district and city draft commissions, review complaints and appeals from citizens regarding decisions of the commissions, selectively verify decisions, and exercise other powers provided by Kyrgyzstan's legislation in the field of conscription for military and alternative services, as specified in the annex.

The Ministry of Defense is tasked with organizing events for conscription into the Armed Forces, other military formations, and state bodies of Kyrgyzstan, as well as alternative service, for male citizens who have reached the age of 18 by the conscription day and do not have the right to deferment, as well as those who have lost the right to deferment.

The Ministry of Health is instructed to provide medical specialists and middle medical personnel at collection points in the cities of Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad, Balykchy, Talas, and Kadamjay to conduct a medical examination of citizens called up for military service before sending them to their place of service and to provide emergency stationary medical examinations in medical and preventive institutions for conscripts whose health condition requires additional examinations.