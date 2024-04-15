Kyrgyzstan proposes to establish intergovernmental commission with Oman

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 15. Kyrgyzstan has proposed the establishment of an intergovernmental commission with Oman to foster cooperation, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, this proposal was put forward by Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev during a meeting with his Omanian counterpart, Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi.

Kulubaev also suggested intensifying efforts to expand the legal framework between the two countries. In order to facilitate direct connections between business circles in Kyrgyzstan and Oman, the Kyrgyz side proposed the creation of a Kyrgyz-Omani Business Council.

The minister invited the Omani side to actively participate at a high level in the Central Asia-Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) scheduled for July this year at Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul.

Both sides highlighted the significant potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in the political, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres. They also stressed the importance of reciprocal visits at the highest levels in the near future.

Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Oman met within the frame of the second Ministerial Meeting of the Central Asia-Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf held in Uzbekistan's Tashkent.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, trade with Oman amounted to $4,400 in January 2024, while there was no trade in January 2023. Kyrgyzstan only exported goods to Oman in the first month of the current year.