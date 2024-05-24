Kyrgyzstan-Turkmenistan trade turnover has untapped potential - cabinet chairman

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 24. The trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan amounted to $63.546 million in 2023, announced the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, during a meeting with the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the CIS Heads of Government Council session in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Japarov noted that there is significant untapped trade, economic, and investment potential in Kyrgyz-Turkmen relations.

"I believe it is necessary to further increase the volume and expand the range of mutual supplies, and to seek opportunities for joint access to third-country markets," he said.

Japarov also emphasized the importance of strengthening trade and economic ties between the two countries, developing issues of transit transport, electricity imports, and other aspects of bilateral cooperation.

Japarov concluded that the Kyrgyz side is looking forward to the visit of Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, to Kyrgyzstan.