Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement on construction of railway line with China, Uzbekistan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 27. Kyrgyzstan has ratified an agreement on cooperation on the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad project, Trend reports.

According to information, the head of state, Sadyr Zhaparov, signed the law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the People's Republic of China, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on cooperation in the joint promotion of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad project, signed on June 6, 2024, in Beijing".

Furthermore, it is noted that the purpose of the law is to conduct domestic procedures necessary for the entry into force of the trilateral agreement. The Kyrgyz Parliament adopted the law on June 19, 2024.

"The law will make it possible to start practical implementation of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad construction project. The implementation of this project will have an overall positive socio-economic effect on the development of the economy of the Kyrgyz Republic. The new railroad corridor will become the southern branch of the continental bridge of Eurasia and will open access to the markets of Southeast, West Asia, and Middle East countries, including Türkiye, and further to the European Union," the information notes.

Additionally, it is expected that the project will increase competitiveness in the international market of transit transportation by reducing the distance and time of cargo delivery.

To note, the total length of the future railroad will be 486 kilometers, of which Kyrgyzstan will account for 311.8 kilometers. The approximate cost of the project in Kyrgyzstan is estimated at $4.7 billion. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, earlier stated that the cost of construction of the entire railroad will be about $8 billion.

