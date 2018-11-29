Tajikistan government reviews prognosis of main macroeconomic indicators for 2020 and main parameters for 2021-2022

A government session, presided over by President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, took place on November 29, news.tj reports.

According to the Tajik president’s official website, the Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Nematullo Hikmatullozoda, reported on measures taken to work out the prognosis of the main macroeconomic indicators of Tajikistan for 2020 and the main parameters for 2021-2022.

The government members endorsed amendments proposed to the country’s laws on parental responsibility and food security and sent them for consideration to the parliament.

The session reportedly also discussed the program of statistical works designed for 2019 and the plan of actions on coordinating the implementation of the macroeconomic policy and preventing impact of possible risks on the country’s economy.

The meeting participants also discussed the Charter of the Ismoili Somoni Award for young scientists.

Speaking at the session, the president ordered all ministries and agencies to intensify work on launching children’s musical schools, constructing more sports and children’s grounds and laying parks and squares in all cities and districts of the country.

The head of state also ordered relevant ministries ad agencies to take adequate measures to provide the population and important facilities with electricity and heat in the upcoming winter, the website said.

