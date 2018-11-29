Tajikistan government reviews prognosis of main macroeconomic indicators for 2020 and main parameters for 2021-2022

29 November 2018 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

A government session, presided over by President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, took place on November 29, news.tj reports.

According to the Tajik president’s official website, the Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Nematullo Hikmatullozoda, reported on measures taken to work out the prognosis of the main macroeconomic indicators of Tajikistan for 2020 and the main parameters for 2021-2022.

The government members endorsed amendments proposed to the country’s laws on parental responsibility and food security and sent them for consideration to the parliament.

The session reportedly also discussed the program of statistical works designed for 2019 and the plan of actions on coordinating the implementation of the macroeconomic policy and preventing impact of possible risks on the country’s economy.

The meeting participants also discussed the Charter of the Ismoili Somoni Award for young scientists.

Speaking at the session, the president ordered all ministries and agencies to intensify work on launching children’s musical schools, constructing more sports and children’s grounds and laying parks and squares in all cities and districts of the country.

The head of state also ordered relevant ministries ad agencies to take adequate measures to provide the population and important facilities with electricity and heat in the upcoming winter, the website said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
58 more sports grounds expected to be built in Tajik capital next year
Tajikistan 15:50
Japan supports enhancement road maintenance practices in Tajikistan
Tajikistan 13:28
Tajikistan toughens punishment for brothel keeping
Tajikistan 28 November 15:32
Native of Tajikistan appointed to head Russia’s Federal Cadastral Chamber
Tajikistan 28 November 11:09
Days of Tajikistan’s Culture held in Qatar
Tajikistan 27 November 15:48
Tajikistan, ADB sign grant agreement helping Tajikistan reconnect to the Central Asian power grid
Tajikistan 27 November 13:19
Latest
Uzbekistan to promote textile industry in Russia
Economy 18:11
Iran to nationalize robotic pharmacy technology
ICT 18:00
Kyrgyz MPs again offer to ban smartphones in schools
Kyrgyzstan 17:56
Iran’s export index up by 13.5%
Business 17:53
Azerbaijan, UK to discuss co-op in alternative energy field
Economy 17:45
Airport in Russia may be named after legendary Azerbaijani oilman
Society 17:37
One of shareholders in Anglo Asian Mining increases share
Economy 17:33
Azerbaijan eyes to start exporting persimmon to Persian Gulf state (Exclusive)
Economy 17:19
Vegetables continue to rise in price in Kazakhstan
Economy 17:18