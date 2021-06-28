Tajikistan vaccinates over 200,000 against COVID-19
205,619 were vaccinated against coronavirus infection in Tajikistan as of June 27, Trend reports with reference to Akipress.
18,029 of them were administered the second dose of coronavirus vaccine, the Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.
Vaccination against coronavirus infection among citizens above 18 years started in Dushanbe since June 24.
The vaccination campaign is ongoing.
Latest
Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center holds ‘Assessing Western Balkan: Way Forward’ web-conference in co-op with FSSV, NCAFP (LIVE)
Azerbaijani minister believes Yukselish competition results to contribute to formation of highly competitive human capital