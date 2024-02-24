National Bank of Tajikistan, WB co-op focus on financial inclusion - bank's chairman

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 24. One of the most important areas of cooperation between the National Bank of Tajikistan and the World Bank (WB) is the development of financial inclusion in the country, especially in the sectors of digitization and improvement of the investment environment, Trend reports.

This statement was made by the Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan, Firdavs Nazrimad, during a meeting with the WB delegation.

Financial inclusion, as defined by the WB, means that "individuals and businesses have access to useful and affordable financial products and services that meet their needs—transactions, payments, savings, credit, and insurance—delivered in a responsible and sustainable way."

During the meeting, the chairman of the National Bank expressed satisfaction with the level of fruitful bilateral cooperation with the WB in implementing projects aimed at strengthening Tajikistan's economic and social sectors.

The WB Country Manager for Tajikistan, Ozan Sevimli, and the Head of the Representative Office of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in Tajikistan, Farrukh Sultanov, who were present at the meeting, noted the good level of bilateral cooperation and readiness to further expand it, including in the direction of ensuring the stability of Tajikistan's banking system.

The parties expressed readiness to cooperate in the field of "green economy," accelerating the digitization process of Tajikistan's economy, supporting private entrepreneurship, attracting financing to the private sector, developing the securities market and issuing green bonds, opening correspondent accounts, promoting financial reforms, establishing a Banking Academy, and other relevant issues.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed their opinion that cooperation between the National Bank of Tajikistan and the WB will continue to expand further.