International conference on Sustainable Development Goals opens in Ashgabat

20 June 2018 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 20

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The international conference within the framework of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on financial cooperation in the Great Silk Road region started its work in Ashgabat on June 20, the Turkmen government said in a statement.

The UN Development Program (UNDP) and the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan (Vnesheconombank) are the co-organizers of the conference.

The relevant areas of cooperation on SDGs, including issues of construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, the operation of which will serve the sustainable development of the countries of Central Asia and adjacent regions, have been included in the agenda of the forum, the message said.

The SDGs have the integrated and indivisible nature and ensure balance of all components of sustainable development: economic, social and environmental. This implies the universal elimination of poverty in all its forms, ensuring food security, quality education, gender equality, sustainable use of water resources, urgent measures to combat climate change and its impacts, protection of oceans, seas and marine resources, etc.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Polish oil and gas company studying the Turkmen market
Oil&Gas 11:39
Turkmenistan negotiating new gas chemical projects
Oil&Gas 09:20
Turkmenistan to finalize fuel and energy complex development program
Oil&Gas 19 June 15:00
Russia, Turkmenistan to cooperate in security and economy
Economy news 19 June 10:54
EIB talks on possibility of investing in Turkmenistan’s gas project
Oil&Gas 19 June 10:23
Turkmen refinery to buy machinery via tender
Tenders 19 June 09:59
Ashgabat to host trade fair
Economy news 18 June 14:15
Ashgabat to host int’l conference on Sustainable Development Goals
Economy news 18 June 14:08
Turkmenistan to build Ashgabat-Turkmenabat highway
Oil&Gas 18 June 12:19
EBRD reveals volume of investments in Turkmen private companies (Exclusive)
Economy news 18 June 11:31
Turkmenistan, Slovenia mull prospects of trade, economic co-op
Economy news 16 June 15:00
Int’l consortium in Turkmenistan to buy uninterrupted water supply materials via tender
Tenders 16 June 14:26
Turkmenistan increasing electricity export to Afghanistan
Oil&Gas 16 June 13:58
USAID official visits Turkmenistan to discuss assistance to private business
Economy news 16 June 10:50
Int’l consortium in Turkmenistan to buy pumps, membrane cartridges via tender
Turkmenistan 16 June 09:18
President of Turkmenistan due in Dushanbe for int'l water conference
Tajikistan 15 June 13:47
Turkmenbashi refinery announces tender to construct pumping station
Tenders 15 June 10:03
World Bank reveals details of its portfolio in Turkmenistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 15 June 09:50