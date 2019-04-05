Turkmen ministry holds briefing on documents signed with UN specialized agencies

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

Trend:

A briefing dedicated to signing of bilateral documents with the UN specialized agencies has been recently held in the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, the Turkmen embassy in Baku told Trend.

The representatives of national and foreign mass media and press attachés of the embassies and international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan participated in the briefing.

The representatives of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Elena Panova, Acting UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan Natia Natsvlishvili, UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan Shaheen Nilofer, as well as the UNFPA Representative in Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic Giulia Valesse delivered speeches during the briefing.

During the speeches, it was stressed that strategic partnership of Turkmenistan with the United Nations and its specialized organizations is a vital course of peace-loving external policy of the country. As it was stressed by the Turkmen president, the United Nations plays the main and decisive role in preserving the foundations of international order upon the principles of mutual respect, equality, as well as peaceful and political dialogue.

The speakers also underlined that the origin of strategic partnership lays in the coincidence of long-term goals of Turkmenistan with the tasks of the UN, primarily in the context of establishing harmonious and stable interstate relations with the Central Asia, creating strong mechanisms for maintaining regional peace and security.

The signing of bilateral documents among the Turkmen parliament, corresponding state bodies and specialized UN agencies testifies to Turkmenistan’s active participation in the reforms of international scope which contributes to the country’s consistent social and economic development.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news