Turkmen ministry holds briefing on documents signed with UN specialized agencies

5 April 2019 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

Trend:

A briefing dedicated to signing of bilateral documents with the UN specialized agencies has been recently held in the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, the Turkmen embassy in Baku told Trend.

The representatives of national and foreign mass media and press attachés of the embassies and international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan participated in the briefing.

The representatives of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Elena Panova, Acting UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan Natia Natsvlishvili, UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan Shaheen Nilofer, as well as the UNFPA Representative in Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic Giulia Valesse delivered speeches during the briefing.

During the speeches, it was stressed that strategic partnership of Turkmenistan with the United Nations and its specialized organizations is a vital course of peace-loving external policy of the country. As it was stressed by the Turkmen president, the United Nations plays the main and decisive role in preserving the foundations of international order upon the principles of mutual respect, equality, as well as peaceful and political dialogue.

The speakers also underlined that the origin of strategic partnership lays in the coincidence of long-term goals of Turkmenistan with the tasks of the UN, primarily in the context of establishing harmonious and stable interstate relations with the Central Asia, creating strong mechanisms for maintaining regional peace and security.

The signing of bilateral documents among the Turkmen parliament, corresponding state bodies and specialized UN agencies testifies to Turkmenistan’s active participation in the reforms of international scope which contributes to the country’s consistent social and economic development.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan improves base of international and legal documents
Turkmenistan 12:22
Turkmenistan working with UN to create equal opportunities for women
Turkmenistan 10:41
UN promoting development of agricultural communities in arid regions of Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 10:29
Saudi Arabia may support financing of TAPI gas pipeline project
Turkmenistan 10:18
Turkmenistan increases polymer production
Business 10:15
Turkmen private businesses prepare investment projects in Caspian Sea
Economy 09:16
Latest
Int’l oil consortium in Turkmenistan preparing tender to buy asynchronous electric drives
Tenders 13:00
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs to meet today
Politics 12:59
Political party led by Turkish former PM Davutoglu to be created in Turkey - media
Turkey 12:58
Euro zone agrees to grant Greece nearly 1 billion euros
World 12:51
TAP lays first offshore pipes in Albanian waters
Oil&Gas 12:50
Russian resupply ship launches to orbital outpost using ultra-short scheme
World 12:48
FM Mammadyarov: Why Armenia's soldier serving on Azerbaijan's territory? (VIDEO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:43
WB: Uzbekistan’s economic outlook positive with growth of 6% by 2021
Economy 12:26
Turkmenistan improves base of international and legal documents
Turkmenistan 12:22