Turkmenistan holding first Caspian Economic Forum

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 12

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The first Caspian Economic Forum is being held in Turkmenistan’s Avaza tourist zone, Trend reports on Aug. 12, referring to the Turkmen government.

An international conference entitled "Caspian Sea: benefits of developing international economic cooperation" will be held in the morning.

The agenda of the forum includes the creation of conditions for big projects, discussion on the role of the economy of the Caspian region in a global context, investment attractiveness in the oil and gas, power, transport, trade, agro-industrial, tourism and other sectors of the economy of the Caspian countries of mutual interest.

The prospects for joint investment projects and programs are being discussed at the event.

The ministers of the competent structures of the parties responsible for the implementation of agreements among the governments of the Caspian countries on trade and economic cooperation and cooperation in the field of transport met on the eve of the forum. At the same time, a draft memorandum of understanding on the establishment of the Business Council of the Caspian countries was discussed.

Besides the delegations of the Caspian countries, representatives of interested countries close to the Caspian region, heads and representatives of the international economic, financial, transport, environmental and other organizations have been invited to the forum.

The forum consists of three parts, namely, an international conference, an exhibition of innovative technologies and the legal part (signing of treaties, agreements and contracts).

