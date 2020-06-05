Turkmenistan assesses environment, following 'day without cars'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

Turkmenistan has assessed ecological situation in capital Ashgabat, following a 'day without cars', Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

On June 3, due to applied restrictions, road traffic from 6 AM to 6 PM (GMT+5) was allowed only via bicycles, passenger buses, as well as ambulances.



The impact of the day without vehicles was assessed by the environmental supervision Service of Ministry of Agriculture and Environment Protection of Turkmenistan. Air at five selected spots around Ashghabat was examined, and companred to the samples taken the day before

As a result of the study, the researchers revealed that the amount of dust decreased by 20 percent, sulfur dioxide by 10 percent, nitrogen dioxide by 40 percent, and phenol by half.



The concern for the environment is an integral part of Turkmenistan’s socially-oriented policy. In connection with this concern for the country's environment, 'World Bicycle Day' was celebrated on June 3, established in 2018 by a resolution of The United Nations General Assembly on the initiative of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.



Environment care is very important for Turkmenistan, therefore the delegation of Turkmenistan participated in the 9th session of the meeting of the EU–Central Asia working group on environment and climate change that was held in Brussels in February, 2020. Upon the outcome of the working group's meeting, the Technical Assignment and the working procedures were approved, as well as the Programme of the EU–Central Asia working group on environment and climate change was adopted.

