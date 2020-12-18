Trade, economic ties discussed in final part of political consultations between Turkmenistan, US

Turkmenistan 18 December 2020 10:47 (UTC+04:00)
Trade, economic ties discussed in final part of political consultations between Turkmenistan, US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

Trend:

On December 17, 2020, the final stage of political consultations between Turkmenistan and the United States took place in the format of a video conference.

From the Turkmen side, the meeting was attended by the heads and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Finance and Economy, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection, as well as the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan. The US delegation was led by Dan Negrea, a senior State Department official.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current level of trade-economic cooperation and exchanged views on expanding partnerships in areas of mutual interest.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov emphasized that trade-economic ties are one of the main areas of joint activities of the two countries. He spoke for the further development of partnership in investment and innovation activities, in the field of modernization of production and mutual trade. The success of the long-term work of American companies in the Turkmen market and the effectiveness of the Turkmen-American Business Council were emphasized.

The participants of the meeting listened to the presentations of the parties on the main vectors of interaction. The practical steps of Turkmenistan towards improving the investment and business climate of the country, as well as the regulatory framework, were highlighted, which was confirmed by the reports of reputable international financial institutions, in particular the IMF, EBRD, and the World Bank. This is also evidenced by the accession of Turkmenistan to the World Trade Organization as an observer. The activity on the economic empowerment of women in Turkmenistan was noted.

The parties spoke about the importance of the United States Agency for International Cooperation (USAID), including its role in the implementation of joint projects at the national level and within the framework of cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and the United States "C5 + 1". The importance of the Investment and Trade and Investments Framework Agreement (TIFA) was also highlighted.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the possibilities of developing cooperation in the implementation of infrastructure projects of regional and international importance. Potential directions include the creation of interregional transport and transit corridors along the East-West and South-North lines with access to Asian, European, and Middle East markets, as well as the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline and other mutually acceptable projects.

The parties also talked about expanding partnerships in the field of environmental safety, including the creation of production facilities for renewable energy sources and the implementation of scientific exchanges.

Summing up the political consultations, the parties expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics in the development of relations between Turkmenistan and the United States and also reaffirmed their commitment to partnership in the interests of global peace, security, progress, and constructive development.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan's domestic market quite interesting, says adviser to Synergy Group
Azerbaijan's domestic market quite interesting, says adviser to Synergy Group
Georgia’s Innovation and Technology Agency talks about its activity in country
Georgia’s Innovation and Technology Agency talks about its activity in country
U.S. warns Pacific islands about Chinese bid for undersea cable project
U.S. warns Pacific islands about Chinese bid for undersea cable project
Loading Bars
Latest
Construction of Ceasefire Monitoring Center in Karabakh continuing - Turkish MoD Politics 11:10
Tesla to see unprecedented trade ahead of S&P 500 debut US 11:10
Turkmen Ministry of Construction opens tender for equestrian airport construction Tenders 11:02
Work on Nakhchivan and Lachin corridors proceeding in parallel - Turkish Defense Minister Politics 10:58
Greenfields Petroleum updates on workover, construction works in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:57
Insurance's share in Azerbaijan's GDP may increase - association Finance 10:51
Prices of Azerbaijani oil continue to rise Finance 10:51
Gas utilization from Bahar-Gum Deniz block up Oil&Gas 10:51
Russia’s Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for industrial safety examination Tenders 10:50
Trade, economic ties discussed in final part of political consultations between Turkmenistan, US Turkmenistan 10:47
PM Hasina, Indian PM Modi inaugurate Chilahati-Haldibari rail link Other News 10:40
Bangabandhu's message is eternal: Indian PM Narendra Modi Other News 10:39
Azerbaijan's domestic market quite interesting, says adviser to Synergy Group Economy 10:39
Dynamics of gas output at Gum Deniz field since early 2020 Oil&Gas 10:35
Iranian parliament supports government negotiating nuclear deal Nuclear Program 10:25
Actual vs budgeted oil production at Azerbaijan’s Bahar field Oil&Gas 10:16
Azerbaijan talks domestic sales and exports of wine products amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 10:05
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for December 18 Uzbekistan 09:57
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 18 Finance 09:41
Gazprombank forecasts preservation of Central Bank of Azerbaijan's interest rate Finance 09:34
Azerbaijan shares details for participation in Bureau of Compulsory Insurance Finance 09:32
Turkmenistan reopens Lotfabad border with Iran after suspension Transport 09:29
Iran to resume online schools Society 09:21
Hyundai to acquire Turkish Kibar Group’s shares in joint factory Economy 08:57
EU offers €55 million COVID-19 support package to Georgia for development of agriculture, rural areas Finance 08:55
295.8 thsd foreigners passed registration in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year Kyrgyzstan 08:53
Iran reopens NE border crossing with Turkmenistan Iran 08:50
S.Korea's foreign currency deposit hits record high in November Finance 08:47
690 new coronavirus infections detected in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:36
Australia names new trade minister amid China tensions Other News 08:24
Turkish 2-wheeler exports jump over 79% in November Economy 07:46
Members of Congress will get vaccinated with first round of vaccine -physician US 07:35
Georgia’s Innovation and Technology Agency talks about its activity in country ICT 07:01
U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 310,000: Johns Hopkins University US 06:27
Nigerian security forces rescue more than 300 schoolboys kidnapped by gunmen Other News 05:43
Turkey records growth in number of real estate bought by Iranian citizens Turkey 05:01
U.S. warns Pacific islands about Chinese bid for undersea cable project ICT 03:59
Coca-Cola to cut 2,200 jobs globally, including 1,200 in U.S. Finance 02:48
IMF steering committee names Swedish finance minister as next chair Finance 01:57
Oil prices rise, hit 9-month high on U.S. stimulus progress Oil&Gas 01:09
FAO promotes use of climate-friendly farming methods in Turkmenistan Business 00:23
Google urged to vet online financial promotions better ICT 00:18
Iran-Afghan coexistence presents new model of immigration: Official Society 17 December 23:32
Turkish firms in Singapore to benefit from wider access to RCEP markets, envoy says Business 17 December 23:29
We have slowed the spread of coronavirus - PM Gakharia Georgia 17 December 23:22
Earthquake hits northeast of Almaty city Kazakhstan 17 December 22:52
Poland to impose nationwide lockdown from Dec. 28 to Jan. 17 Europe 17 December 22:29
UK says chances of Brexit trade deal below 50%, despite EU optimism Europe 17 December 21:37
Azerbaijan talks results of its athletes’ performances in Turkey at gymnastics championship Society 17 December 21:04
OPEC ready to support reconstruction on liberated Azerbaijani territories Oil&Gas 17 December 20:57
Azerbaijan can join US "The Clean Network" program – ambassador Politics 17 December 20:32
Azerbaijan assisting 6,143 families at initial stage upon presidential order Politics 17 December 20:25
Foreign trade balance between Azerbaijan and Vietnam becomes positive Business 17 December 20:13
Georgian Ministry of Infrastructure talks about next year’s plans Construction 17 December 19:57
Swiss RSI TV and radio channel prepares reportage from Azerbaijan's Aghdam, Fuzuli (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 17 December 19:52
Azerbaijan working on strategy for dev't of regional tourism in Nagorno-Karabakh region Economy 17 December 19:33
NBG: Georgia's floating exchange rate offers capacity to absorb shocks Finance 17 December 19:17
Azerbaijan reveals medical workers killed during 44-day war with Armenia Politics 17 December 19:09
Azerbaijan shows monuments to be restored in liberated territories (VIDEO) Society 17 December 18:52
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry talks COVID-19 infections among military personnel Society 17 December 18:48
Uzbekistan, Italy ready to work on strengthening multifaceted co-op Business 17 December 18:41
Georgian Ministry of Infrastructure discusses its activities carried out in 2020 Construction 17 December 18:34
EU starts 'Pilot Regions Integrated Development Program' in Georgia Oil&Gas 17 December 18:33
Azerbaijan contributes to ensuring energy security at global level - minister Oil&Gas 17 December 18:33
Azerbaijan discloses amount of subsidies issued to farmers Business 17 December 18:18
Volume of financial assets, liabilities in Azerbaijan decreases Finance 17 December 17:58
Data on gasoline sales on Turkmenistan’s exchange in November 2020 Business 17 December 17:50
Azerbaijan became important country because of its geographic location - ambassador of Afghanistan to Azerbaijan Politics 17 December 17:48
Armenia insulted feelings of not only Azerbaijanis, but all Muslims of world - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17 December 17:46
Now we are facing new stage of development of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 17 December 17:45
Georgian Industrial Asset Management Group shares data on exports Business 17 December 17:43
Afghanistan was among first countries to publicly express support to Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 17 December 17:41
Without security, stability it is very difficult to build future - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17 December 17:40
Uzbekneftegaz launches booster compressor station at Uchkyr field Oil&Gas 17 December 17:36
Azerbaijan increases agricultural production value Business 17 December 17:35
Nagorno-Karabakh from point of international law - Azerbaijan's part - Putin Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 December 17:31
Subsistence minimum for average household up in Georgia Business 17 December 17:27
Success of Georgia’s economy depends on ability of private sector to attract funds from investors Business 17 December 17:24
Azerbaijan's PM signs order to compensate civilians for damages caused as result of Armenian aggression Society 17 December 17:24
Number of peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh region may be increased only upon agreement with all parties – Russian president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 December 17:23
IFC supports projects on providing dialysis services in Uzbekistan Business 17 December 17:20
Co-op between BP and International Bank of Azerbaijan - part of ICT sector development strategy ICT 17 December 17:20
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company opens tender to buy onshore electrical panels Tenders 17 December 17:19
Human rights resolution against Iran not legally valid - MFA spokesman Society 17 December 17:15
Turkmenistan building new plant for manufacturing of construction materials Business 17 December 17:02
Georgia sees decrease in COVID-19 cases Georgia 17 December 16:59
Turkish Haber Global TV shows video report from Azerbaijan's liberated Kalbajar (PHOTO/VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 December 16:58
FIA approves date for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 Transport 17 December 16:53
Azerbaijan names initial amount of compensation for damage done to civilians as result of Armenia’s aggression Politics 17 December 16:52
Uzbekistan’s gas exports down due to drop in demand Business 17 December 16:38
Retail sales of pharmaceuticals in Azerbaijan grows Business 17 December 16:35
Business activity index increases in Uzbekistan Finance 17 December 16:31
Azerbaijan records decrease in kerosene production Oil&Gas 17 December 16:30
Azerbaijan supplies drinking water to Shusha from second source (PHOTO) Economy 17 December 16:30
Georgia to use US-produced Remdesivir against COVID-19 Georgia 17 December 16:27
Azerbaijan's eleven-month metallurgical production rises Business 17 December 16:16
Russia, Kyrgyzstan increase import of Kazakh-made passenger cars Transport 17 December 16:16
Tbilisi Energy gas supply company talks natural gas costs for commercial consumption Oil&Gas 17 December 16:15
Azerbaijan shows footage from Dash Veyselli village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Politics 17 December 16:12
Kazakhstan boosts revenues from transporting cargo by air Transport 17 December 16:04
All news