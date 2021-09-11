Turkmenistan reveals GDP growth for 8M2021

Turkmenistan 11 September 2021 23:09 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmenistan reveals GDP growth for 8M2021

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during the online cabinet meeting on Friday noted the Turkmen economy’s growth despite the global coronavirus pandemic, adding that the country’s GDP increased by 6.2% during the past eight months, Trend reports citing Business Turkmenistan.

The Head of State said from January to August, 56 large facilities were put into operation in Turkmenistan, instead of the planned 30 facilities, noting that other numerous buildings will also open by the end of the year, the country’s official media reports.

In the past eight months, residential buildings with a total area of around half a million square meters were commissioned throughout the country, according to the Turkmen Leader.

The head of state noted with satisfaction that the reform of the scientific and educational sphere continues, production facilities are being modernized, and a market economy is being formed.

Highlighting the development of new oil and gas fields, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted the ongoing construction of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan power transmission and communications lines and the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline, as well as preparations for the implementation of other international projects.

The Turkmen Leader said the country continues to pursue its policy of developing the private sector and the attraction of entrepreneurs in the implementation of economic reforms.

The online cabinet meeting also considered other topical issues of the socio-economic development of Turkmenistan.

