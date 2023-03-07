Israel opens permanent representation in Turkmenistan – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Israel opens permanent representation in Turkmenistan, Trend reports via the tweet of Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

"The relations between our countries are important and strategic, and this step will further strengthen these relations and lead to the expansion of cooperation," the minister added.

He noted that Israel will continue to further strengthen its position in the international arena.

On Feb. 28, Deputy FM of Turkmenistan Berdyniyaz Myatiev met with Director of the Department of Eurasia and the Western Balkans of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Yuval Fuchsah, who arrived in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on a working visit.

During the talks held at the Turkmen MFA, the sides discussed issues of expanding Turkmen-Israeli relations in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, and humanitarian spheres.