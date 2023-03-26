Voter turnout for parliamentary elections in Turkmenistan reaches 91,12%

The turnout in the elections to the parliament of Turkmenistan by 19:00 was 91,12%, Trend reports citing CEC of Turkmenistan.

"By 19:00, 91,12% of voters voted in the elections of deputies of Mejlis of Turkmenistan.

More precisely, 91,74% of voters voted in Ahal velayat, 91,49% in Balkan velayat, 90,94% in Dashoguz velayat, 91,17% in Lebap velayat, 90,87% in Mary velayat, 90,91% in Ashgabat city.

By 19:00, 91,10% of voters voted in the elections of members of the velayat, etrap, and city halk maslahats.

More precisely, 91,74% of voters voted in Ahal velayat, 91,49% in Balkan velayat, 90,94% in Dashoguz velayat, 91,17% in Lebap velayat, 90,87% in Mary velayat, 90,78% in Ashgabat city.

By 19:00, 91,20% of voters voted in the elections of members of gengeshes.

More precisely, 91,74% of voters voted in Ahal velayat, 91,71% in Balkan velayat, 90,85% in Dashoguz velayat, 91,32% in Lebap velayat, 90,94% in Mary velayat", the CEC said in a statement.