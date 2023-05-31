SECO talks current state of economic relations between Switzerland and Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The trade turnover between Switzerland and Turkmenistan is currently at the level of 6 million through 10 million Swiss francs ($6.6 million through $11 million) per year, a source at Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) told Trend.

It was noted that bilateral trade relations consist mainly of Swiss exports, which consist of watches, machines, chemicals, pharmaceuticals.

"Switzerland attaches great importance to the country's foreign economic activity. This means that our economic policy is aimed at creating good general conditions for doing business abroad," SECO said..

Furthermore, it was stressed that Swiss companies are competent partners in many industries, their experience and products can be of great importance for the modernization and diversification of the Turkmen economy.