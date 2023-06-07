Turkmenistan, South Korea discuss cooperation within UN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN Aksoltan Atayeva met with Deputy Minister for Multilateral and Global Affairs, Ministry of Affairs, Republic of Korea Park Yongmin, Trend reports.

The meeting was held at the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN.

During the meeting, issues related to the upcoming elections of non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for the period 2024-2025, in particular the candidacy of the Republic of Korea, were discussed.

Atayeva expressed hope that the Republic of Korea, as a member of the security council, will make every effort to strengthen peace and security both at the regional and global levels.

She also noted that Turkmenistan will host the next "Central Asia + Republic of Korea" ministerial forum this year, and also stressed that Ashgabat is firmly committed to continuing a mutually beneficial and multifaceted dialogue with Seoul both on a regional and bilateral basis.