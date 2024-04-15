Turkmenistan's industrial enterprises show remarkable performance growth

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 12. Enterprises in the industrial sector of the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan achieved an increase in production of 1.4 percent from January through March this year, Trend reports.

According to the official source, this was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Government of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdaev, at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

He noted that the growth rate of trade turnover in the first quarter of this year in this ministry amounted to 3.8 percent compared to the same indicators last year.

Furthermore, Atdaev added that the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan has held 74 trading sessions since the beginning of the year, and 6,867 contracts have been registered.

"The growth rate of the works carried out by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan during the reporting period reached 8.3 percent; 3 exhibitions and 30 conferences were organized," the Deputy Chairman noted.

Concurrently, Turkmenistan's industrial sector is expanding rapidly, driven by well-timed investments in key sectors including as chemicals, construction, textiles, oil and gas, and building materials.



Government programs to modernize and expand the economy—like building new manufacturing facilities and improving infrastructure—are luring in foreign investors and giving local companies a stronger competitive advantage in international marketplaces.