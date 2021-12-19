Uzbekistan and Afghanistan consider the current state of bilateral relations

On 18 December 2021, negotiations of the Uzbek delegation taking part in an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation were held in Islamabad, with acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the current state of bilateral relations, the prospects for their development, in particular, in the field of trade and economic interaction.

The Afghan side expressed sincere gratitude to the President of Uzbekistan for the assistance provided in the restoration of the country's socio-economic infrastructure, as well as the implementation of large infrastructure projects in the transport and energy sectors on the territory of Afghanistan.

The Afghan minister received with deep gratitude the initiative of Uzbekistan to create a transport and logistics hub in the city of Termez, aimed at providing the Afghan people with urgent humanitarian assistance.

It was noted that these actions of brotherly Uzbekistan once again symbolize the historical and spiritual closeness of our countries and peoples.

They also stressed the need for the Afghan side to fulfill its earlier international promises and obligations in respect of the observance of the rights of women and national minorities in Afghanistan.