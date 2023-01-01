Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia discuss prospects for inter-parliamentary cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. The First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis (Parliament) of Uzbekistan Sodik Safoev met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Republic of Uzbekistan Yusuf al-Utaibi, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

During the meeting, the current state and prospects of relations between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia, issues of deepening inter-parliamentary ties and developing cooperation in the field of education were discussed.

The historic visit of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Saudi Arabia and the agreements reached as a result of it, as well as the signed agreements, brought mutually beneficial relations to a qualitatively and meaningfully high level.

The importance of the role of inter-parliamentary relations in bilateral cooperation relations and the interest of both parties in expanding the scale of contacts in this direction was noted.

The sides exchanged views on the inter-parliamentary friendship groups further intensifying interaction, organizing mutual visits of heads and members of parliaments.

Also, the focus was on cooperation in the field of education, and attention was paid to the expansion of joint projects in this direction.