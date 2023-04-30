Polling stations for referendum open in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 30. On Sunday, a nationwide referendum on the draft law on the new constitution is being held in Uzbekistan, Trend reports from the scene.

Polling stations opened at 8:00 local time and will close at 20:00. CEC to announce preliminary results on May 1.

It should be noted that representatives of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan participate as international observers in the observation of the referendum in Uzbekistan as part of the Organization of Turkic States and the CIS. Representatives of the CEC on the day of voting will observe in Tashkent and at polling stations in the regions of the country.

More than 611,000 citizens of Uzbekistan voted early in the referendum on amendments to the Constitution.

Over 452,000 of them voted in the country, and more than 159,000 people abroad.

A total of 10,758 polling stations have been established for voting, 55 of which are located in 39 foreign countries. In general, about 20 million citizens of Uzbekistan are expected to participate in the referendum.