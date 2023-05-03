Électricité de France may consider prospects for hydropower dev’t in Uzbekistan – general director

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 3. Électricité de France (EDF) is looking to support hydropower projects in Uzbekistan, Pierre-Paul Antheunissens, General Director for EDF in Central Asia, told Trend.

"We are looking at all opportunities offered. We believe that there is a huge potential in Uzbekistan for the development of hydropower projects, not only in Uzbekistan but in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan as well. The mountainous territory allows for the implementation of those projects. It is possible to improve the current hydropower infrastructure in Uzbekistan, and, maybe, create pumping storages and new techniques. We have already signed several agreements on cooperation in this field with Uzbek Energy Ministry," he said.

Updating on the current EDF project in Uzbekistan, Syrdarya II gas-fired combined cycle power plant, Antheunissens noted that this project with a capacity of 1,600 MW is very important and needed at the moment.

"Our colleagues had come here from Paris to sign a very first contract we have in this country, the Syrdarya-2 project, and, one year later, we visited again to sign the financial close of this project, so, now, we have already launched the construction process. It will take from two to three years to build it," the general director noted.

Antheunissens also noted that, although, currently, cooperation in nuclear energy is not established with Uzbekistan, EDF would considered this field as well, if opportunities arise.

"France is not involved in the nuclear development in Uzbekistan, but, if there is a tender, or interest from the Uzbek authorities, we will sure to acknowledge it. For now, we will be focusing on, traditional energy sources, such as gas and hydro, and possibly the renewables in the future," he concluded.