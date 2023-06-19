IAEA notes successful co-op with Uzbekistan in field of nuclear safety

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The IAEA highly appreciates cooperation with Uzbekistan in promoting the development and strengthening of nuclear safety in the country, Trend reports.

This was stated by the Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, while participating in an event dedicated to the official completion of the pilot phase for the implementation of the agency's COMPASS integrated program.

In his speech, the Director General announced specific information about the achievements in the implementation of the COMPASS program in Uzbekistan.

He noted that the COMPASS initiative contributed to greater transparency and cooperation between the IAEA and Uzbekistan, which allowed for the secure exchange of information and data, strengthening mutual trust and confidence in the verification process.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan at the event received a certificate from the IAEA on completion of the pilot phase of the COMPASS program.