Two major lenders back construction of combined-cycle power plant in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) have allocated non-sovereign loans totaling 325 million euros for the construction of a power plant in the Surkhandarya region of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

Out of this volume, the AIIB has allocated 225 million euros, while the IsDB is expected to invest 100 million euros, the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan revealed.

The allocated sum will be distributed on the construction of a combined-cycle power plant with a capacity of 1,560 MW in the Surkhandarya region.

The project will be implemented in the Angor district of the Surkhandarya region, northeast of the Uchqizil reservoir.

The main objective of the project is to increase the capacity for the production of highly efficient electricity in line with the decarbonization strategy of the energy sector of the Republic of Uzbekistan.