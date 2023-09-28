Uzbek-Turkish strategic planning group holds meeting, several documents signed

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 28. A regular session of the Uzbek-Turkish strategic planning group has been held, as the two countries are setting the stage for enhanced economic cooperation,Trend reports.

Within the session, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan held talks.

Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the parties summed up the achievements, as well as outlined short-term and long-term goals for the mutually beneficial cooperation.

"We reviewed the schedule of upcoming events of the highest order, issues of expanding the legal framework of our relations, the implementation of all agreements reached between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan," Bakhtiyor Saidov said.

As a result of the meeting, a cooperation plan was signed between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and Türkiye for 2024-2025 and a Memorandum of Understanding between the Diplomatic Academy of the University of World Economy and Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye.