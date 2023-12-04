Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz works with global allies to reduce methane emissions

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 4. Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz oil and gas company has conducted trainings for its staff dedicated to adopting measures for reduced methane emissions during production, as well as evaluation of the emissions' environmental impact in the country’s oil and gas industry, Trend reports.

Uzbekneftegaz said the event was organized jointly with Norwegian Carbon limits climate tech company and participants of the United Nations Environment Program.

The main goal of the project is to familiarize Uzbek specialists with detailed information about global innovations and modern methods for detecting, measuring and quantifying methane emissions.

During the event, the experts also discussed modern methods of identifying the main causes of methane emissions into the atmosphere and preventing the problem. In addition, issues of cooperation to reduce the negative impact of the oil and gas sector on the environment were discussed with responsible parties.

Earlier this month, the World Bank stated that accelerating the scaling up of renewable energy will play an essential role in the development of Uzbekistan’s power sector.

Uzbekistan has set goals for the production of renewable energy, aiming to increase its share of this area in the energy balance to 25 percent by 2026. This entails the addition of 15 GW of new renewable energy capacity.

In addition, according to official forecasts, by the end of 2023, the newly deployed capacities of renewable energy sources put into operation in Uzbekistan will reach 2 GW.