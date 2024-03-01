Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan Airways to launch new international flights this year

Uzbekistan Materials 1 March 2024 16:29 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan Airways to launch new international flights this year

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 1. Uzbekistan Airways national airline will open new international flights this year, Trend reports citing the airline's press service.

According to the Airline, Uzbekistan Airways will start operating flights to Rome (Italy) on March 31. Flights to Mumbai (India) will be launched on April 1.

Uzbekistan will resume flights to Georgian Batumi from May 29.

The airline will launch flights to Nha Trang (Vietnam) for the first time on May 4.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways will also start operating four flights a week from Doha to Uzbekistan's Tashkent from June 2.

Tickets on the Doha-Tashkent route start at $477 and on the Tashkent-Doha - Tashkent route at $983.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more