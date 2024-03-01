Uzbekistan Airways to launch new international flights this year

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 1. Uzbekistan Airways national airline will open new international flights this year, Trend reports citing the airline's press service.

According to the Airline, Uzbekistan Airways will start operating flights to Rome (Italy) on March 31. Flights to Mumbai (India) will be launched on April 1.

Uzbekistan will resume flights to Georgian Batumi from May 29.

The airline will launch flights to Nha Trang (Vietnam) for the first time on May 4.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways will also start operating four flights a week from Doha to Uzbekistan's Tashkent from June 2.

Tickets on the Doha-Tashkent route start at $477 and on the Tashkent-Doha - Tashkent route at $983.