Uzbekistan, Iran apt to ink cargo transportation instrument

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 6. Uzbekistan and Iran will sign a bilateral document on cargo transportation in the near future, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a meeting with a delegation led by Uzbekistan's Minister of Energy Jorabek Mirzamahmudov on March 5.

According to Mehrdad Bazrpash, work is currently underway on transit roadmaps, transportation, and the signing of a bilateral document in this direction.

The Iranian minister noted that Iran and Uzbekistan are seriously pursuing the simplification of transit processes. Coordination on equalizing transit fees in the North-South and East-West corridors passing through Iran and Uzbekistan, as well as the implementation of processes in electronic form, will help simplify and expedite transit.

He stated that Iran is ready to participate in the construction of roads and railways in Uzbekistan. In this regard, the country can provide technical and engineering services.

The minister of energy stated that Uzbekistan is particularly interested in the activities of Iranian companies in trade, product exports, joint production, and the export of mutual products in the country.

"The trade turnover between the two countries increased to $500 million in 2023. Increasing the trade turnover to a significant extent is targeted for 2024. It is necessary to develop cooperation in the fields of energy, transportation, and transportation to achieve this goal," he noted.

Jorabek Mirzamahmudov added that Uzbekistan is interested in the participation of Iranian companies in the construction of roads and railways in the country. According to him, Iranian companies provide high-level technological and engineering services.

As per data from the Iranian Customs Administration statistics, the trade turnover between Iran and Uzbekistan amounted to approximately 467,000 tons worth more than $371 million during the 10 months of the current Iranian year (from March 21, 2023, through January 20, 2024). The trade turnover increased by 13 percent in value and 29.8 percent in weight year-on-year.