Agenda of Russian president's visit to Uzbekistan revealed

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 24. President of Russia Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Uzbekistan on May 26–27, Trend reports.

According to the Uzbek president's office, the sides plan to conduct meetings at the highest level.

The presidents of both countries plan to discuss further development and deepening of Uzbek-Russian relations through a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance.

Both sides will talk about boosting mutual trade turnover, promoting cooperation projects in economic sectors, supporting innovative cooperation programs, and continuing active cultural and humanitarian exchange.

In addition, the officials plan to adopt a package of bilateral documents at the end of the summit.

The leaders will also take part in the first meeting of the Council of Regions of Uzbekistan and Russia.

At the same time, a number of joint events are taking place in Tashkent, such as a meeting of rectors of leading engineering and technical universities, a scientific and practical medical conference and the Russian Art Week.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover volume with Russia amounted to $3.8 billion from January through April 2024. This figure has increased by 31 percent compared to the same period last year ($2.9 billion in January-April 2023).