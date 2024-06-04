Uzbekistan Airways to conduct daily flights to Kazakhstan's Astana

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 4. Uzbekistan Airways will launch additional flights to Kazakhstan's Astana, Trend reports.

According to the airline, flights HY721/722 on the Tashkent - Astana - Tashkent route will be operated daily starting June 19.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan Airways launched a new flight to Kazakhstan on the Almaty-Nukus route.

The flights are operated twice a week (on Wednesdays and Saturdays) on Airbus A320 aircraft with a capacity of 174 seats.

As the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan noted, the opening of a new air route will contribute to the further development of trade, economic, business, and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan's international airports served 25,360 flights from January through March 2024. This indicator has increased by 40 percent compared to the same period last year.

A total of 8,022 flights were operated on domestic routes and 17,338 on international routes.