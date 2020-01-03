Iran's Supreme National Security Council to hold extraordinary meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Supreme National Security Council of Iran will hold an extraordinary meeting on the death of Major General Qassem Soleimani, spokesperson of the council Keyvan Khosravi said, Trend reports via Iran's media outlets.

The investigation on the US attack will soon be launched during the day, Khosravi noted.

On Jan. 3, Major General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) - Quds Force was killed as a result of air strikes at Baghdad Airport.

The Pentagon claimed responsibility for the assassination of the Iranian general. The Pentagon said that Soleimani had "orchestrated" attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the past few months and approved the "attacks" on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

Before the strike, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said there were indications Iran or forces it backs may be planning additional attacks, warning that the "game has changed" and it was possible the United States might have to take preemptive action to protect American lives.

