British Ambassador summoned to Iranian Foreign Ministry

12 January 2020 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

British Ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire has been summoned to Iranian Foreign Ministry as he is accused by Iran of participation in an illegal rally in Tehran, Trend reports on Jan.12 citing Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Reportedly, Iran expressed an official protest to the ambassador and the British government.

Iranian side noted that the participation of the British ambassador in illegal actions is incompatible with his post as a political representative of his country.

“It is also contrary to the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and the British government should comment on this incident,” said the ministry.

British ambassador was detained on Jan.11 on charges of participation in an illegal protest in connection with the Ukrainian passenger plane crash, which was shot down by the Iranian armed forces near the city of Parand, Tehran province.

Earlier, the UK ambassador wrote on his Twitter page that he wasn’t taking part in the rally.

“Thanks for the many goodwill messages. Can confirm I wasn’t taking part in any demonstrations! Went to an event advertised as a vigil for victims of #PS752 tragedy. Normal to want to pay respects- some of victims were British. I left after 5 mins, when some started chanting,” he wrote.

Following the brief detention of Macaire, Uk Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “The arrest of our Ambassador in Tehran without grounds or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law. The Iranian government is at a cross-roads moment. It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that entails, or take steps to deescalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forwards.”

