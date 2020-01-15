123 victims of Ukraine plane crash in Iran identified

15 January 2020 10:56 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Identities of 123 people that were killed in the Ukraine International Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 plane crash near Parand city in Iran’s Tehran province Jan. 8 have been established, Trend reports referring to Iranian Medical Examination Organization.

Work on identification by analyzing DNA samples of the victims is underway in the medical examination laboratories in Tehran, according to the report.

Out of 176 people killed in the plane crash, 147 were Iranian citizens and the rest were foreign nationals, the report said.

On Jan. 14, 30 bodies were handed over to their families.

The Ukraine International Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 crashed in Tehran province on Jan. 8, killing all 176 people on board.

Iran's Armed Forces General Staff issued a statement on Jan. 11 saying that the aircraft was shot down by the Iranian Air Defense System.

