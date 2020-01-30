Iran vows to continue its nuclear program despite US sanctions on AEOI

30 January 2020 23:41 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran will continue to develop its nuclear program despite US sanctions against the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesperson for the AEOI, said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Putting individuals on the so-called sanctions list, including the head of the OAEI Ali Akbar Salehi, is a kind of a political game on the part of the United States, it reflects their powerlessness and does not make any sense," Kamalvandi told Iran's Fars news agency, describing the new US sanctions as "child's play."

"The nuclear program will continue," he stressed.

Earlier in the day, the US Treasury announced sanctions against the AEOI and its president, Ali Akbar Salehi.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US imposes sanctions on President of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation
US 21:52
Iran to produce luxury tile and ceramics
Business 21:21
US working with Baghdad to deploy patriots in Iraq
Arab World 21:20
Georgia, Azerbaijan offer US opportunity to learn about infrastructure development projects
Business 17:56
Iran looking for low sulfur for its shipping companies
Oil&Gas 17:45
Official: Passing flights will be resumed through Iranian sky
Iran 17:42
Latest
At least 20 women and children held hostage in north Indian village
Other News 22:40
US imposes sanctions on President of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation
US 21:52
Iran to produce luxury tile and ceramics
Business 21:21
US working with Baghdad to deploy patriots in Iraq
Arab World 21:20
Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs discuss possible next steps to resolve Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21:05
Azerbaijani SAB company to produce new types of sausages
Business 21:00
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry placing mid-term bonds on Baku Stock Exchange’s auction
Finance 20:55
Azerbaijan sees increase in individual bank deposits
Finance 20:49
Money supply expanding in Azerbaijan
Finance 20:06