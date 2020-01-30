Iran vows to continue its nuclear program despite US sanctions on AEOI

Tehran will continue to develop its nuclear program despite US sanctions against the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesperson for the AEOI, said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Putting individuals on the so-called sanctions list, including the head of the OAEI Ali Akbar Salehi, is a kind of a political game on the part of the United States, it reflects their powerlessness and does not make any sense," Kamalvandi told Iran's Fars news agency, describing the new US sanctions as "child's play."

"The nuclear program will continue," he stressed.

Earlier in the day, the US Treasury announced sanctions against the AEOI and its president, Ali Akbar Salehi.

