Iran allocates funds to fight coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran has allocated 5.3 trillion rials (about $126 million) to fight new coronavirus, Chairman of the Iranian Plan and Budget Organization Mohammad Bagher Nobakht Haghighi tweeted, Trend reports Feb 24.

Nobakht noted that negotiations were held with Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki and the funds were paid to the ministry.

The chairman added that the Iranian government is ready to provide more financial assistance to fight coronavirus and prevent its spread.

Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education has confirmed that 43 people have been infected with the new coronavirus and eight have died so far.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.



Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.



Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Australia, Germany, the US, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Macau, France, Canada, the UAE, India, Italy, Russia, Philippines, the UK, Russia, Nepal, Cambodia, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Sweden, Sri Lanka, Iran, Kuwait and Bahrain.