Iran's Golestan province implements health precautions to fight coronavirus

TEHRAN, Iran, March 16

Trend:

Medical teams are deployed in Golestan Province to combat coronavirus, while transportation has been reduced, Governor of Golestan Province Hadi Haghshenas told Trend.

"The medical staff is working to provide health care services, while the University of Medical Sciences and other organizations in the province are mobilized to treat patients with coronavirus, and doctors examine suspected cases," the governor said.

"The transportation to and from Golestan province has been limited in the last two weeks and this measure applies on the eve of upcoming new Iranian year [begins March 21, 2020]. There is still a ban on using parks and cinemas, and public meetings are canceled. All hotel reservations have been also canceled. Holding a meeting by administrative organizations is banned except for urgent cases related to health precautions," the official added.

"All the counties, cities and villages in the province are being regularly cleaned by antiseptics, some regions are even being sprayed five times, and no school or other premises were rented for Nowruz holiday," he said.

"There is a possibility to consider the need for quarantine; however, it may be better to focus on the efforts to control the situation," he said. "Iranian citizens should observe the personal health precautions and avoid leaving houses except for necessary occasions."

"There has not been any issues concerning burial of those who died from coronavirus in the province; it does not mean that there are not problems, but we are trying to solve them," he added.