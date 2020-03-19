Iran's National Committee on fighting Coronavirus holds meeting

TEHRAN, Iran, March. 19

Trend:

Iran held a National Committee against Coronavirus, Trend reports via IRNA.

The meeting of the Heads of Committee has attended by Minister of Helath Saeed Nemaki, Minister of Interior Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Rahmani, Vice President at Economic Affairs Mohammad Nahavandian and Vice President of Science and Technology Sorna Sattari which has chaired by the chief committee President Hassan Rouhani.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, who was also present at the meeting, said that the government remains active during the holidays, including November 20.

He also noted that the government will hold a meeting on Sunday despite the Nowruz holiday.

Rouhani hailed Iran’s response to the new coronavirus pandemic, compared to that of some major Western countries similarly affected by the fast-spreading disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 18,400 people have been infected, 1284 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 5,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.