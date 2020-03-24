Helicopter crashes in Iran
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24
By Elnur Baghishov - Trend
Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) military helicopter belonging to the ground forces crashed in northwestern Iran this morning, said public relations department of IRGC, Trend reports citing Mehr news agency.
According to the report, following the accident, none of the helicopter passengers was injured and all are alive.
No additional information has been provided about the accident.
