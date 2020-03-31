Rouhani: Uninsured coronavirus patients insured in hospitals in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

Uninsured coronavirus patients are insured in the hospitals in Iran, said President of Iran Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRINN.

According to Rouhani, 90 percent of the expense of hospitalized patients with coronavirus is paid by the state and 10 percent must be paid by patients.

Rouhani added that free financial assistance was also provided to low-income foreigners.

The president said that due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the period of restriction of movement in the country has been extended until April 8.

According to the head of state, all those infected with the virus in Iran must quarantine themselves and patients with severe symptoms should go to the hospital. Those who do not follow the rule will be punished.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 41,400 people have been infected, 2,757 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 13,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.