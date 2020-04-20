Rouhani: mosques, holy places be closed in Iran amid coronavirus outbreak

TEHRAN, Iran, April 20

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani announced that the mosques and religious places in the country will be closed amid coronavirus outbreak until May 4.

"We will hold meetings in the coming days, and we hope that a way will be found to reopen the holy places and mosques,” Hassan Rouhani said at a meeting of National Committee on Combating Coronavirus on April 19, Trend reports citing IRNA.

“Chairman of Al-Mustafa International University and representative of Qom Seminary think that the religious places can be opened on May 4,” the head of state said.

Rouhani went on to say that bazaars and shopping malls will start operating from April 20, but restaurants and coffee shops are still closed adding that places with high-risk places are closed and public events such as conferences, celebrations, mourning ceremonies are still forbidden.

“These activities are still banned until further notice,” he added.

Emphasizing the need for all businesses and people to follow all health care precautions, he noted that bazaars and shopping malls will close at 6 pm.