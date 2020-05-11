Iran's naval exercise goes wrong: 19 servicemen reportedly killed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Nineteen servicemen were killed and 15 others were injured in an accident on the Konarak light support ship during a naval exercise in Oman sea in the southern part of Sistan and Baluchestan province (southeastern Iran), Trend reports citing Islamic Republic of Iran Army’s official website.

According to report, an accident took place on the Konarak ship during a naval exercise yesterday afternoon. Immediately after the accident, rescue forces arrived at the scene.



“The Konarak ship was transported to the port for technical research,” report said.



The exact causes of the accident are being investigated.



“The ship was reportedly accidentally shot at during a naval exercise,” report noted.