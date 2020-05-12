48 more people die from coronavirus in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

As many as 1,481 people have been infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Jahanpur, 48 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

Jahanpur added that the condition of 2,713 people is serious and critical.

The spokesman said that no deaths were registered in 14 of Iran's 31 provinces over the past 24 hours. One death was registered in 5 provinces.

So far, more than 615,000 tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 110,700 people have been infected 6,733 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 88,300 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.