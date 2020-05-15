Iran, Iraq negotiate reopening Mehran border

TEHRAN, Iran, May 15

Trend:

Iran continues intensive negotiations with Iraqi officials to reopen Mehran border, and Iranian ambassador in Iraq is also following the issue, said director general of Mehran Custom Office in Iran's Ilam province.

"There has been a pause in commercial activities at the border crossing due to the coronavirus spread, and necessary health measures have been taken to reactivate the trade via Mehran border," said Rouhllah Gholami, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The efforts continue to reopen the border crossing, given its importance, and Ilam's governor also pursues the issue," he said. "During last meeting of Iranian and Iraqi officials, a preliminary agreement was reached on the export of food and agricultural products two days a week, but this needs to be approved by Iraqi government."

Ilam province's officials have agreed to limit large gatherings and pilgrimage travels via border due to coronavirus spread, but they seek to continue trading goods, the report said.

Mehran city border in southwest of Ilam province is major transportation route for commercial trucks exporting goods from Iran to Iraq.