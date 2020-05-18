Iran, Pakistan border markets to gradually reopen

TEHRAN, Iran, May.18

Trend:

Only basic goods and food are allowed to be exported to Pakistan through the Mirjaveh border, deputy chairman of the Iran-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce said.

“Our main problem with MirJaveh border is the lack of visa issuance at the border due to the closure of the Pakistan consulate,” Amanullah Shahnavazi said, Trend reports citing ILNA.



Mirjaveh is Pakistan's official border with Iran which has been open for about 2 days and the border markets are gradually reopening, Amanullah Shahnavazi added referring to the latest situation at border with Pakistan.

"Currently, only 10 trucks with food are allowed to pass the border every day, which has caused severe traffic on this border," Shahnavazi said adding that the trucks also carry ceramics, tiles, gas and groceries.

"Since the reopening of the Mirjaveh border, 23 trucks that were registered in the customs system last year have been able to enter Pakistan," the deputy chairman of the Iran-Pakistan Joint Chamber added.

Noting that 50 tons of dates have been exported to this country from beginning of the current year (March 20, 2020), he said that 80 percent of Pakistan's dates are supplied from Iran.”

In the same period last year, Iran's export goods were delivered by 300 trucks to Pakistan, said Shahnavazi.

“The volume of our exports has decreased significantly compared to the previous year," he added.