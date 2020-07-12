Iraq reopens border crossing with Iran
The Iraqi Border Crossing office announced the reopening of the Soomar-Mandeli border in the presence of Iraqi prime minster Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Saturday, Trend reports citing IRNA.
Al-Kadhim along with the head of Iraq's Border Crossing Authority Omar al-Waeli reopened the Mandeli terminal for partial trade with Iran.
Iraq's Border Ports Authority closed border crossings with Iran and its neighbors in mid-March to halt the further outbreak of the coronavirus.
