Iraq reopens border crossing with Iran

The Iraqi Border Crossing office announced the reopening of the Soomar-Mandeli border in the presence of Iraqi prime minster Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Saturday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Al-Kadhim along with the head of Iraq's Border Crossing Authority Omar al-Waeli reopened the Mandeli terminal for partial trade with Iran.

Iraq's Border Ports Authority closed border crossings with Iran and its neighbors in mid-March to halt the further outbreak of the coronavirus.