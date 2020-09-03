Iran airports to be equipped with intelligent system against COVID-19

Chief Executive of Iran Airports Company (IAC) said that all airports in the country will be equipped with the intelligent system against coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Siavash Amir-Mokri made the remarks on Wed. and added, “As spread of coronavirus has dramatically decreased aviation revenue of Iran Airports Company (IAC), all airports of the country will be equipped with intelligent system.”

When the news of outbreak of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, was announced in the country in March 2020, Iranian aviation industry, like all aspects of the industry worldwide, faced great challenges, he said, adding, “But it was planned to minimize the financial damages incurred to the country’s aviation industry caused by the spread of corona.”

For this purpose, Iran Airports Company has planned to equip all airports of the country with intelligent system in line with minimizing physical contact in three chapters including health measures and guidelines, presenting facilities and also offering high-quality services with the least possible physical contact and social distancing in this period, he underlined.

According to the statistics of international bodies, spread of the novel coronavirus has reduced the number of passengers by 50 percent and also airport revenues by 60 percent in worldwide.

As a matter of fact, all countries in the world were severely affected by the outbreak of coronavirus since March 2020, he said, adding, “It can be said that out of eight global crises in the last 50 years, coronavirus has had the most negative impact on the aviation industry.”

Accordingly, spread of coronavirus inflicted $6.2 billion worth of damage on the revenues of air navigation services in the worldwide in the first six month of the current year in 2020 and this issue is very important, CEO of IAC stressed.

Of total $6.2 billion worth of damage incurred, Islamic Republic of Iran accounted for $69 million of this amount.