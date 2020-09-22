Iran, Qatar urge enhancing bilateral ties
Iran’s outgoing Ambassador to Qatar Mohammad Ali Sobhani and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani called for bolstering bilateral relations in various areas, Trend reports citing IRNA.
Sobhani made the remarks at the end of his mission in Qatar, terming the relations as historic and brotherly.
He considered the development of relations as a breakthrough, thanking the Qatari officials for constructive cooperation.
President Ilham Aliyev: Prime Minister of Armenia deliberately undermines format and substance of negotiation process
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan’s economy developed rapidly, and its GDP tripled in last 17 years
Azerbaijani president: Policy of "Azerbaijanophobia" prevailing in Armenia, hatred against Azerbaijani people instilled in young generation
Azerbaijani president: Armenia deliberately targets civilian population, perpetrates provocations along Line of Contact and Armenia-Azerbaijan border
Azerbaijani president: Development of democracy and human rights protection among top priorities of our government
President Ilham Aliyev: Thanks to undertaken measures, situation with COVID-19 remained under control in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani president: Aggressive rhetoric and provocations of Armenia show that Armenia is preparing for new aggression against Azerbaijan
President Ilham Aliyev: Prime Minister of Armenia deliberately undermines format and substance of negotiation process
Azerbaijani president: Ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated once again significance of multilateralism
Azerbaijani president: Armenian PM deliberately undermines format and substance of negotiation process
President: Armenia’s aggressive rhetoric, provocations show that it is preparing for new aggression against Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani president: Development of democracy, human rights protection - among top gov't priorities
Restoration of Albanian Church, rights of Udi people – Azerbaijan’s contribution to dev't of world civilization
Azerbaijani president, NAM chairman makes speech at high-level meeting to mark 75th anniversary of United Nations in video format (PHOTO)
Bryza: Collective Security Treaty Organization not in favor of provocative actions by Armenia, or anybody else
Peter Tase: Armenian leadership’s inflammatory remarks exacerbating already inflammable situation around Karabakh conflict