Iran, Qatar urge enhancing bilateral ties

Iran’s outgoing Ambassador to Qatar Mohammad Ali Sobhani and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani called for bolstering bilateral relations in various areas, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Sobhani made the remarks at the end of his mission in Qatar, terming the relations as historic and brotherly.

He considered the development of relations as a breakthrough, thanking the Qatari officials for constructive cooperation.