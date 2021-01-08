IRGC unveils new missile base opens on Persian Gulf shores

Naval force of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled a strategic missile base on the shores of the Persian Gulf on Frida, Trend reports citing İRNA.

The unveiling ceremony was participated by IRGC commander Major-General Hossein Salami and Commander of the IRGC naval force Rear-Admiral Alireza Tangsiri.

Speaking during the ceremony, General Salami said: “Our logic is to get strong to defend the territorial integrity and independence of the country as well as the achievements of the Islamic Revolution.”

He said that this is one of the several facilities for keeping the strategic missiles of IRGC naval force in which a column of missiles and launching systems are deployed.

These columns are several kilometers long, Salami said, adding that the IRGC naval force possesses several missile facilities of the same kind.

With a range of hundreds of kilometers, these missiles have pinpointing and high destruction capability to penetrate into the enemy’s electronic war equipment, the general said.

He said that the missile of IRGC naval force are among the most advanced missiles which are used in the coast-to-sea, surface-to-sea and sea-to-sea battles.

The Iranian armed forces are ready to defend the country’s interests in the Persian Gulf and beyond whenever deemed necessary, Salami said.